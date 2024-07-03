Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba Discussed Strengthening Air Defense with US Secretary of State Blinken

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba discussed with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken issues of strengthening the Ukrainian air defense system. This was reported on the social network X the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reports.

“I spoke with Blinken about our ongoing work to strengthen Ukraine’s air defenses,” the diplomat said.

He added that the talks also focused on restoring the country’s energy system and the expected results of the NATO summit in Washington in July.

On June 20, The Washington Post reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was unhappy with Blinken’s insistence on a more active fight against corruption in the country. According to the publication, Zelensky’s administration is confident that Kyiv should focus on military action.