Many countries in Latin America and Africa support Russia. About this on October 28 in an interview with a Spanish newspaper El Mundo said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba.

According to him, it is necessary to change this attitude and offer an alternative vision and information about what is happening.

“It is very important for us to offer an alternative vision,” he told a journalist.

Speaking about his recent trip to Africa, Kuleba stressed that historically, since the Soviet era, positive attitudes towards the Russian Federation have been preserved there.

“But Russia is not the Soviet Union. We must explain it. When I was on a tour of Africa for the first time in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy, in one African country I was told about the important role of the Russian Federation in the development of Africa,” the head of Ukrainian diplomacy stressed.

On October 3-12, Kuleba held the first tour of African countries in the history of Ukrainian diplomacy. As he noted, officials in Senegal told him that the West was fighting Russia, and Russians and Ukrainians were one people.

In September, South African Foreign Ministry spokesman Clason Moniela said that the country would not join the anti-Russian sanctions, as it pursues an independent policy. As he clarified to Izvestia, the republic is not subject to the influence of other countries.

At the end of July, Kuleba announced the “return” of the country to Africa. This is how he commented on the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to appoint a special representative for Africa and the Middle East in the country.

As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry clarified, Kyiv’s positions on the African continent “were significantly lost over the previous decades.”

On June 16, the Russia-Africa international business dialogue was held, dedicated to the priorities of Russian-African cooperation in a changing world order. It was noted that at a critical time, the course towards a strategic partnership with Africa is being put forward among the priorities of Russia’s foreign policy.

On June 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with the President of the African Union, the leader of Senegal, Maki Sall, said that Russia would develop relations with the states of the continent. He stressed that Russia has always been on the side of Africa and supported it in the fight against colonialism.