The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmitry Kuleba, rejected the idea of ​​establishing the Ukraine-NATO Council and compared it to a tank without a gun. The words of the Minister on Wednesday, June 14, were published by the Foreign Ministry in its Telegram channel.

“Establishing the Ukraine-NATO Council in Vilnius, without taking a decisive step towards membership (of Kyiv in NATO. – Ed.), is the same as providing a tank without a gun,” the ministry quotes.

In particular, Kuleba also said that the North Atlantic Alliance needs Ukraine as a member state, and not just as a privileged partner.

These statements by the minister were made by him following a conversation with German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock, however, it is reported that Kuleba nevertheless expressed gratitude to Germany for its support.

Earlier in the day, Denis Denisov, an expert at the Financial University under the Government of the Russian Federation, said that key NATO players are well aware that Kiev will not become a full-fledged member of the alliance at the next summit, and are forced to backtrack on their promises about Ukraine’s imminent membership in the organization.

On June 10, the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Igor Zhovkva, said that 20 NATO countries supported the idea of ​​Ukraine joining the alliance and had already signed relevant declarations with Kiev.

On the same day, NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana said that the member states of the North Atlantic Alliance still do not have a common opinion on the issue of Ukraine’s accession.

On June 7, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg pointed out that now the main task of the alliance is to preserve Ukraine as a sovereign state. He stressed that it is premature to talk about the outcome of the summit in Vilnius (July 11-12) about Ukraine’s membership.