Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba compared Russia’s demands on NATO for security guarantees with a loaded revolver. His words are quoted site Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

“The requirement to take or not to take any countries into NATO, to take troops from the territory of the alliance is unacceptable. These are not proposals for discussion, this is a loaded revolver laid on the table,” the Foreign Minister emphasized.

Kuleba expressed hope for the firmness and unity of Kiev’s Western allies in negotiations with Moscow. He pointed out that Russia has enough ways to solve problematic issues at the negotiating table. The Foreign Minister called for a settlement, but without crossing “red lines”.

Earlier, Kuleba said that over the past three months, the country has received from the West more than a thousand tons of weapons and ammunition worth $1.5 billion. This amount of assistance, he noted, is not the limit, Kiev will continue to receive weapons and equipment.