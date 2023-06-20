Negotiations between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and an African delegation regarding their peace initiative were tough. This was announced on June 19 on the air of the Ukrainian telethon by the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

“There was a very frank conversation, sometimes a tough dialogue, but President Volodymyr Zelensky clearly dotted the i,” he said.

According to the minister, Zelensky was allegedly able to convince the heads of African countries on some positions. In addition, Kuleba noted that Kyiv “will not retreat a millimeter” from its interests.

The meeting of the Ukrainian leader with the African delegation took place on June 16. Before that, the security service of the President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa and the journalists who arrived with him were blocked on the plane after their arrival in Poland for further travel to Ukraine. The head of the presidential security service, General Wally Roode, accused the Polish authorities of “sabotage” and “racism.”

On June 17, negotiations between Ramaphosa and Russian President Vladimir Putin took place. The parties discussed the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, cooperation within the BRICS framework, as well as bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and South Africa.

On the same day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia highly appreciates the attempts of other countries to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict and is ready to consider all peace initiatives.