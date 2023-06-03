Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba said that the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP) should not be a mandatory procedure in the process of the country’s entry into the alliance. He announced this at a joint briefing with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on June 3.

“We believe that the MAP should no longer be considered an element on the path to membership. This is a mechanism that has outlived itself and should not be applied to Ukraine, ”the European Pravda edition quotes the minister as saying.

According to Kuleba, granting Ukraine MAP under the current circumstances “lost relevance” as the next step towards NATO.

As the head of the Ukrainian diplomatic department noted, Kiev understands that Ukraine is not a member of NATO, therefore, it cannot dictate decisions to the alliance. At the same time, in his opinion, the country has every right to fight for Euro-Atlantic security, even without being a member of the alliance.

Kuleba argued that without Ukraine it is impossible to protect the Euro-Atlantic space, so Kyiv’s membership in NATO is inevitable.

On June 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking at the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Moldova, said that Kyiv’s hopes for NATO membership were becoming increasingly distant. According to him, the time has come for NATO to decide on Ukraine’s entry into the alliance.

Earlier, in mid-May, the Ukrainian leader called on NATO at the summer summit to make a positive decision on the country’s membership in the organization.

In addition, earlier this month, Zelenskiy called for a clear message about the country’s entry into NATO after the conflict. According to him, Kyiv understands that it will not join the alliance before the end of the special operation.

On September 30, 2022, the President of Ukraine announced that the country had applied to join the military-political bloc in an expedited manner. However, Assistant to the US President for National Security Jake Sullivan then stressed that the expansion of the alliance is now untimely.