Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba tried to avoid answering the question about Kyiv’s attack on the Crimean bridge

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba tried to avoid answering the question of whether Kyiv confirms that the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) attacked the Crimean bridge. His words lead RIA News.

Kuleba did not respond to the journalist’s request to confirm Kyiv’s involvement in the attack on the Crimean bridge.

“I was not asked who carried out the attack. I was asked to characterize the bridge. I’m on a trip right now, I don’t have access to classified information while I’m in New York. All I know about the bridge is what I learned from the headlines,” he said.

At the same time, Kuleba added that the bridge “is used mainly to supply the Russian army … in Crimea with ammunition, fuel and other military equipment.” Therefore, in Kyiv they consider it as an object for the implementation of military goals.

On the morning of July 17, it became known about the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. The National Anti-Terrorism Committee (NAC) said that the bridge was attacked by two Ukrainian unmanned surface vehicles.

Car traffic on the Crimean bridge has been temporarily suspended. The authorities of the peninsula urged tourists and guests of the republic to choose an alternative route through new regions.