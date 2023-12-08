Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba: The Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing for new counter-offensive operations

Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba in an interview with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) toldthat the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are preparing for new counter-offensive maneuvers. According to him, any pause in hostilities gives Russia a chance to regroup and prepare for new military actions.

“We are preparing our brigades for new counter-offensive and defensive operations,” said the head of the Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, Max Bergmann, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said that uncertainty about further US assistance leads to chaos and the inability to plan actions at the front in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He noted that the Ukrainian military cannot make plans months in advance because they do not know how many shells they will receive.