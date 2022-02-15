Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said it was impossible to implement the Minsk agreements “on Russia’s terms” during a telephone conversation with UN Secretary General António Guterres. This is reported RIA News with reference to the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Ukraine.

In particular, the head of the Foreign Ministry drew attention to Russia’s attempts to “manipulate the content of the Minsk agreements and promote a distorted vision of their essence.” “He emphasized that the Minsk agreements cannot be implemented on Russian terms,” ​​the statement said.

As Kuleba clarified, we are talking about a direct dialogue between Ukraine and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DNR and LNR). At the same time, Ukraine is ready for negotiations on a political and diplomatic settlement with the participation of the Russian side in the Normandy, as well as other formats.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky promised to provide draft laws on the special status of Donbass and elections in the self-proclaimed republics. Scholz also noted that the Minsk agreements are the basis for negotiations.