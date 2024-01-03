Kuleba: an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council has been convened

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmitry Kuleba, announced the convening of an emergency meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council “due to shelling.” He wrote about this on his page on social media. X (formerly Twitter).

According to him, the North Atlantic Alliance supported Kyiv's request. He clarified that one of the key topics of the meeting will be strengthening Ukraine’s air defense. At the same time, Kuleba did not name the exact date of the event.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Alexey Danilov spoke about the start of joint production of weapons between Ukraine and NATO. According to him, this process has already been launched, but it is necessary to increase the scale and fine-tune the processes. He added that Ukrainian-made weapons already meet NATO standards.