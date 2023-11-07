The Ukrainian authorities are preparing for further US policy after the elections next year, including increasing the production of their own weapons. He stated this in an interview on November 6 Die Welt Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dmitry Kuleba.

“As for what could happen in 2024 (after the elections – Ed.), we will have to wait and see. But we are preparing because we cannot afford to depend only on American support,” he said.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine, in this regard, is investing in its own production of all types of weapons and militarizing its economy.

The minister recalled the existence of support from the European Union. In his opinion, thanks to “friends in Europe” and in other countries, Ukraine does not need to be afraid of the most negative scenario for the development of events.

In particular, the idea he raised during a recent conference in Berlin on the topic of joint production of weapons with European countries was positively received by his colleagues in the EU, Kuleba said.

At the same time, during this interview, the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said that Ukrainians are buying candles and preparing “for the worst winter in history.”

Earlier, on November 6, the governor of the Zaporozhye region, Yevgeny Balitsky, said that the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Zaporizhia direction had been completely stopped. As the governor said, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ plan to break through Russian defenses and cut the land corridor to Crimea turned out to be a failure.

On November 4, The Hill reported a growing number of Americans who are wary of the idea of ​​continuing to aimlessly provide aid to Ukraine. According to her, this is especially true for supporters of the Republican Party. It is noted that the counter-offensive, which Kyiv announced, has been going on for five months, but with virtually no results, since for the most part the Armed Forces of Ukraine “rest against the stronghold of Russian positions.”

Before this, on November 1, the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, said that the conflict in Ukraine had reached a dead end, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces would no longer be able to achieve a breakthrough. Retired Major General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos called this a “signal for help” to the United States.

Western countries have strengthened their military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by the Russian leader on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce support for Ukraine.