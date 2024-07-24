RIA: Kuleba announced Kyiv’s readiness to negotiate with Moscow

Ukraine is ready to negotiate with the Russian side, said the head of the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, in a conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi. He is quoted by RIA News.

“Of course, negotiations must be rational and have practical significance, aimed at achieving a fair and lasting peace,” the Ukrainian diplomat said.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky allowed for the possibility of negotiations with Moscow, despite the ban in force in Ukraine. He noted that communication with Russian President Vladimir Putin could take place within the framework of the “second peace summit”. At a meeting with Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Zelensky also pointed out the need to end the conflict with Russia as quickly as possible.

According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, he does not understand what exactly lies behind Zelensky’s words. It is unclear what specific plans and actions in this direction are being discussed, the Russian president’s press secretary said.