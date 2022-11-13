Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba admitted the possibility of a personal meeting with Lavrov

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, during his speech at the summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), admitted the possibility of a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, if such a proposal is received. Statement of the Ukrainian politician leads Edition “Country”.

At the same time, Kuleba clarified that at the moment there has been no such proposal from the Russian Foreign Ministry.

You ask about Mr. Lavrov – he did not ask for a meeting. If he does, we will carefully consider his request, taking into account all aspects and realities of the current situation. Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

During his speech, the Ukrainian minister also stressed that he sees no point in sitting down at the negotiating table just for the sake of a pretty picture, and Kyiv at the moment sees no signs that Moscow is sincerely seeking negotiations.

Russia’s Hunger Games

Earlier, Kuleba, on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit, called on all members of the organization to prevent Russia from organizing the “hunger games”. In his opinion, participating countries should use all possible methods for this purpose.

I call on all ASEAN members to use all possible methods to prevent Russia from playing hunger games with the world Dmitry Kuleba Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Kuleba drew attention to the insufficient presence of Russia in the grain deal – it is necessary to achieve its conscientious participation so that the inspectors check the ships without artificial delays, the diplomat noted.

Zelensky’s position

Prior to this, on November 10, in an interview with CNN, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced the possibility of negotiations with Moscow, but indicated that the most important condition for the onset of peace is the restoration of justice.

I didn’t close the door. I said, we will be ready to talk with Russia, but with another Russia – one that will be truly ready for peace Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

On November 8, the Ukrainian leader named the conditions for negotiations with Russia. The list of demands included compensation for all losses caused as a result of the special military operation (SVO), restoration of the integrity of the country’s territory, respect for the UN Charter, punishment of war criminals, as well as guarantees that the SVO will not happen again.

In September, Zelensky rejected the opportunity to negotiate with Moscow.

US call for negotiations

Zelenskiy’s public demands provoked a positive response from the West. Thus, State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the United States observes Ukraine’s readiness for peace negotiations.

At a briefing for journalists, Price noted that Ukraine sees the end of the conflict at the negotiating table. Russia sometimes exhibits the same sentiments, accompanied by “brutal aggression against the Ukrainian people, increasing strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure, food depots, water supply and sewerage systems.”

Russia has the responsibility to demonstrate not only in words but also in deeds that it is ready for negotiations, which the world has clearly heard from Ukraine Ned Price State Department official

At the same briefing, Price advocated continuing military supplies to Ukraine. He stressed that as part of the assistance, Washington will send air defense systems to Kyiv.

Moscow’s readiness

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, Russia is ready for dialogue on the situation in Ukraine without preconditions. Moscow was ready for negotiations before, but Kyiv interrupted them, he said.

“Kyiv, at the command of its Western curators, interrupted the dialogue, which, in general, was moving forward, a certain document was being developed. Now it’s all in the past. What happens next is not up to us,” Ryabkov said.

The Deputy Foreign Minister added that the chances for such a dialogue would increase “if Kyiv is ordered from the respective capitals.”