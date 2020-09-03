Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav is the third Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in ODIs. Before him, former fast bowler Chetan Sharma (1987 World Cup), former World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev took a hat-trick in ODIs in 1991, while Kuldeep did a hat-trick in September 2017. After this, he named his second hat-trick of his career against the West Indies in 2019. Kuldeep is the only Indian bowler to take 2 hat-tricks in ODIs.Kuldeep ensured India’s victory in the second ODI against Australia in September 2017, completing his hat-trick in ODIs by dismissing Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins for three consecutive balls. Kuldeep, who has taken 104 wickets in 60 ODIs for India so far, has said that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) had asked him to keep the ball stump to stump to take the hat-trick.

Kuldeep is currently in Dubai to play for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL. He said on his IPL team website, ‘I spoke to Virat Bhai and asked him if I can bowl from the other end. He told me that once Chahal’s spell ends, I can bowl from that end. I caught a very good rhythm and started bowling in the spot.

He said, ‘I took the wicket of Matthew Wade on the first ball and then the pavilion to Ashton Agar on the next ball. For the third ball I asked Mahi Bhai (Dhoni) how to bowl. When you have a lot of variations in bowling, you are in a dilemma as to which ball to bowl.

The chinaman bowler said, “He (Dhoni) only let me do what I thought was right, but also suggested that I put it on the stump.” Kuldeep further said, “On the hat-tricked ball, I made the slip and the fielders in the street. Luckily I bowled well and the ball took the edge of the bat. And then I got the achievement of taking a hattrick at the Garden of Eden. This was the biggest moment of my life.

Kuldeep has a record of taking a hat-trick twice in ODIs. In India, only 4 bowlers have been able to make a hattrick in ODI cricket. Kuldeep is the only spinner in this list, while the remaining three bowlers are fast bowlers. Apart from Chetan Sharma and Kapil Dev, the third fast bowler in the list is Mohammed Shami, who scored a hat-trick against Afghanistan in the World Cup 2019.