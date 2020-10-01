The next hearing in India’s retired naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav case will be on 6 October. Pakistan’s Islamabad High Court on Thursday has praised the case. During this time a hearing will be held to appoint a lawyer for Jadhav. Last month, the court ordered the government to give India another chance to appoint Jadhav’s lawyer.India had demanded that an Indian lawyer or Queens counsel be appointed for Jadhav. However, Pakistan dismissed it as saying that India is making ‘unrealistic demands’. Let us tell you that the Queen’s Counsel is a barrister or advocate appointed for the British Queen on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor.

Rejecting India’s demand, Pakistan has said that this is not possible at all. According to Pakistani media reports, the country’s foreign ministry has said that only a lawyer in Pakistan who can hold the license of the bar of Pakistan can fight the case.

Ordinance brought to Pakistan on the instructions of ICJ

Earlier, the parliament of Pakistan extended the ordinance for four months under which Jadhav got an opportunity to appeal to the High Court. The International Court of Justice brought the ordinance to Pakistan on the order. India had moved the ICJ against Pakistan in 2017 after being denied diplomatic access to Jadhav and challenged the death sentence awarded to him by a military court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism.