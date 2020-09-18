Highlights: Pakistan rejected India’s demand on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Queens council or Indian lawyer refused to give

Said that only Pakistani bar licensed lawyer is allowed

Islamabad High Court reprimanded, ‘India gets a chance’

Islamabad

He has again given an example of how Pakistan is pretending to cooperate with India on former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. India had appealed that an Indian lawyer or ‘Queens Counsel’ should be appointed to reconsider Jadhav’s sentence to ensure free and fair trial. Pakistan has categorically denied this.

Pakistan rejected

Let us tell you that the Queen’s Counsel is a barrister or advocate appointed for the British Queen on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor. Rejecting India’s demand, Pakistan has said that this is not possible at all. According to Pakistani media reports, the Foreign Ministry of the country has said that only a lawyer in Pakistan who can hold the bar license of Pakistan can fight the case.

4 months to appeal against the verdict

Pakistan’s parliament has extended the term of the ordinance by four months, which allows Jadhav to appeal against his conviction to the High Court, as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) said. External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that the Government of Pakistan has not been able to fulfill its obligations on implementing the decision of ICJ.

Islamabad court also reprimanded

He had said, “He is yet to resolve key issues, including all documents related to the case, providing unconditional and unrestricted diplomatic access to Jadhav and appointing an Indian lawyer or Queens counsel for an independent-fair hearing.” Is included. ‘ Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court in Pakistan directed the federal government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav. Also the hearing was postponed for a month.

Was asked to give diplomatic access to India

India had moved the ICJ against Pakistan in 2017 after being denied diplomatic access to Jadhav and challenged the death sentence awarded to him by a military court in April 2017 on charges of espionage and terrorism. The Hague-based ICJ ruled in July 2019 that Pakistan must do an effective review of Jadhav’s (50) conviction and reconsideration. At the same time, India was also asked to provide diplomatic access to Jadhav without delay.