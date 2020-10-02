Highlights: Pak rejects the demand for the death of Kulbhushan Jadhav as an Indian lawyer

Pakistan said that foreign lawyer is not allowed to advocate in India also

Jadhav’s side can only hire lawyers who have license to practice in Pakistan

Islamabad

Pakistan on Thursday again rejected India’s demand that Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death, should get an Indian or Queen’s lawyer so that he would have the opportunity to freely and fairly contest in this country. Could. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhary said in response to a question at a press conference, “We have repeatedly told him that only the advocate in the court can be the commander of Jadhav who has a license to practice in Pakistan.”

Chaudhary said that the Supreme Court of India had also said in one of its decisions that no foreign lawyer can advocate in the country. Last month, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that Pakistan’s government had failed to implement the decision of the International Court of Justice. Srivastava had said, “He has not yet worked on the main issues including giving all documents related to the case, giving unconditional diplomatic assistance to Kulbhushan Jadhav and appointing an Indian or Queen’s lawyer for free and fair trial.” ‘

Jadhav arranges to meet his wife and father!

The Queen’s lawyer is a barrister or advocate who is appointed to the British Queen on the recommendation of the Lord Chancellor. Asked if Pakistan had arranged for Jadhav to meet his wife and father, Chaudhary said that he could let them meet “although no such proposal has yet come from India”.