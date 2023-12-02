‘At the bottom there is room’ is one of the most successful and popular series in Peru. Due to its many episodes, a large number ofactors and actresseswho have managed to win the affection of the public for their good performances. One of the characters that fans miss the most isGladys,interpreted byKukuli Morante. But did you know that the interpreter would have almost dedicated herself to a profession completely away from the television spotlight? Find out all the details in the following note.

What career path away from acting did Kukuli Morante study?

Kukuli Morante is a prominent national actress who won the hearts of viewers thanks to her character. Gladys. Precisely for this reason, many fans of the series hoped to see it back on the screens, but that did not happen.

About, Few know that the interpreter has a bachelor’s degree in a career completely away from the cameras: she studied Law. However, as the actress herself revealed, she does not like her career and she always had a love for the dramatic arts; Therefore, currently, she does not exercise it.

“I just wanted to dedicate myself to acting, but my mom told me: ‘No, that’s a hobby, you have to choose a real career.’ Many people go through the same thing and I have many actor friends who are lawyers and actors,” Kukuli stated.

What does Kukuli Morante, the Gladys of ‘AFHS’, do now?

Currently, Kukuli Morante is dedicated to being an entertainer and theater teacher; In addition, she carries out various activities linked to the dramatic arts. On her social networks, the interpreter promotes all projects related to her work.

