Did 'Paco' Bazán defend that pisco sour is Peruvian? The journalist is one of the most sincere when it comes to expressing his opinion and this was no exception. The former footballer was invited to speak with the Chilean program 'F90', from the ESPN Chile network, about Ricardo Gareca's surprise entry into the country's soccer team and, at one point, he received a proposal from one of the drivers to go have a Chilean pisco sour together. The ATV figure responded in an unexpected way and received the support of several compatriots, such as Kukuli Morante, on social networks.

What happened to Paco Bazán on Chilean television?

Last January 26, Paco Bazán participated, through a video call, in the 'F90 Chile' program. Almost at the end of the interview, one of the presenters addressed the Peruvian to invite him to have a pisco sour together in the southern country.

“Let's see if we see each other in the America Cup, or if not, we invite you here to Santiago (from Chile) to have an extraordinary Chilean pisco sour, bye, Paco,” the journalist Francisco Sagredo told him, ironically, without expecting that the Peruvian was also going to give him a sharp answer.

“We are going to toast there in Chile, but with a wonderful grape brandy, Because, speaking of international organizations, the designation of origin is respected and it is respected that Pisco is a city that predates the city that you founded treacherously in order to support your liquor, we toast with a Peruvian pisco sour,” Bazán replied. .

Paco Bazán is a well-known host on Peruvian television. Photo: Instagram

Did Kukuli Morante and fans support Paco Bazán's statements?

After the program, Paco Bazán decided to publish the video on his official Instagram account, but he did not expect that he would have great support from fans, even from some celebrities, such as Kukuli Morante, Giacomo Bocchioamong others.

“Today we toast with a Peruvian pisco sour,” said Paco Bazán, and there were responses in the comments. The one that caught the attention was that of Kukuli Morante, who applauded the words of the ATV journalist. “Bravo, very brave, Paco,” he commented. For their part, the jury of 'The Great Chef' Giacomo Bocchio and the singer Claudia Serpa left a 'like'.

But there were not only celebrities. Dozens of fans also left their comments supporting what Paco said. Some were even people from other countries who agreed with him.

Fans support Paco Bazán for his statements. photo: Instagram



