Kukuli Morante gave an interview in which she spoke of the return of “Al fondo hay lugar” with its new 2022 season. The actress, who played Gladys Rengifo in the series, regretted not being able to return to acting with her character, because the production He hasn’t contacted her yet.

What did the actress Kukulí Morante say?

He assured that he loves his character, because “it is incredible and it changed his life.” She said that many of her followers demand that she return to “There is room in the background”, so she is willing to accept a possible proposal.

“ I would love for ‘la Gladys’ to return. They haven’t called me yet and, if she’s great, we’ll talk about it; if not, I wish you all the good vibes and that it is a success as always… and that we enjoy laughing when we see it, ”said the artist for El Popular.

YOU CAN SEE Teresita and Joel Gonzáles from “In the background there is a place” dance in fun TikTok

“I would like to return with another character, perhaps, or that in any case ‘la Gladys’ can also be different, because all the characters have had many experiences. Many years have passed, and then each character is going to come back with something new, everything is going to be new for the viewer”, he added.

Defend “In the background there is room” 2022

The national artist came out in defense of the series, originally directed by Efraín Aguilar, which she considers to have been very successful in several countries.

“ We have finished up with the rating, I feel that they have the recipe that works and that you will like it, with that enough to ensure success. And it seems to me that it comes at a good time, because we need to laugh a little, since our reality does not allow us sometimes, “he pointed out.

Regarding the refusal of some of her colleagues, Kukulí Morante mentioned that for her it would not be a setback in her artistic career. “The decision of Nataniel and his teammates who do not want to be in the series is respected. It is a matter of decision of each one. (…) Returning to ‘There is room in the background’ is not a matter of repeating the same thing, because the writers are capos and definitely the stories are changing, “he said.

YOU CAN SEE Marco Zunino will not return to “In the background there is a place”: I will not be in the show

What does Kukulí Morante do?

After leaving “Al fondo hay lugar”, Kukulí Morante made a new life away from television screens. Now, she is dedicated to teaching coaching classes.