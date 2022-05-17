“In the background there is a place” has all its fans excited after announcing its long-awaited return for 2022. After four years off the air, one of the most watched programs on América TV returns to the screens of all Peruvians to make us have fun with new events.

Although the premiere of the series is already a fact, there are still many doubts regarding the people who will be part of this new project. Find out who will be the actors who unfortunately will not be in this stage of the television phenomenon.

Kukuli Morante

Kukulí Morante, an actress who played Gladys Rengifo for several years, said in an interview that she would be delighted to be part of the cast of “Al fondo hay lugar”. However, the production of the series has not contacted her so far.

“ I would love for ‘la Gladys’ to return . They haven’t called me yet and, if it turns out great, we’ll talk about it; if not, I wish you all the good vibes and that it is a success, as always… and that we enjoy laughing when we see it, “the actress commented for El Popular.

He also added that, if he came back, he would like to give his old character a new twist. zaD “Many years have passed, and then each character will return with something new, everything will be new for the viewer,” she said.

Kukulí Morante spoke of “There is room at the bottom.” Photo: Capture America TV / GLR

Marco Zunino

Although little has been said about a possible participation of the artist in the new season of the famous Peruvian soap opera, Marco Zunino was consulted by the cameras of La República at the exit of a charity event in which he presented himself as an ambassador and briefly ruled out his presence. “No,” was the short answer he gave the reporter between laughs.

However, the fact that he did not give reasons or clarifications in this regard leaves a slight hope for all the followers, who think that the actor could join in the future.

Nathaniel Sanchez

Despite the fact that he repeatedly stated that he would not be in the 2022 season of “In the background there is a place”, various speculations began about an alleged surprise return of Fernanda de Las Casas.

All these rumors were completely dispelled when the young woman clarified that her life is currently in Spain, which is why she completely rules out being in this new América TV project.

“It is not a factor for which I have decided not to return. There are several factors. I consider that ‘In the background there is room’ fulfilled its stage. I want to continue keeping the series in my heart. I sacrificed many things to go to Spain. People think it’s easy, but it’s not. I have no family there, I have made my way alone in Spain. Four years of my life fighting her to have a chance and throw all that away to come back here to do the same thing. . ‘In the background there is room’ is the character I made six years ago. You have to think about it a bit, ”she said.

This is what Nataniel Sánchez currently looks like, best known for giving life to Fernanda de Las Casas. Photo: composition América TV / Grupo GLR

Mayra Couto

As a result of the latest accusations of harassment made by the actress against her former co-star, Andrés Wiesse, her presence on the program was almost impossible. As you remember, the young woman shared her testimony after the actor was accused of harassment through Instagram.

“I want to tell you that I have also felt harassed by you (…) I am not crazy and I am not making it up”, expressed Mayra Couto through social networks.

Mayra Couto played Grace from Al fondo hay lugar. Photo: Instagram / @coutomayraof

Andres Wiese

One of the most remembered characters in the series is undoubtedly Andrés Wiese. Although the actor has not stopped participating in series of said television house such as “Junta de neighbors”, he has indicated that he wants to explore new directions as an artist. In this way, he ruled out being part of “In the background there is a place”.

“Despite ending years ago (‘Al fondo hay lugar’), people continue to watch reruns and enjoy them. For my part, I keep working and trying to choose stories and characters that interest me to interpret, as in this case with Sebastián in JDV. I can’t control the rest, but it’s okay to remember us, ”she detailed.

This is what Andrés Wiese looks like today, best known for giving life to Nicolás de Las Casas. Photo: composition América TV / Grupo GLR

Tatiana Astengo

The iconic interpreter of Reina Pachas decided to put an end to her role as the wife of Lucho González. Tatiana Astengo said on her Twitter account that she will not bring her popular character back because “there was no more to exploit in the series, at least as far as Reina is concerned.”

The actress Tatiana Astengo who gives life to Reina Pachas, also plays Elvira Ugarte Torres, in Back to the neighborhood. Photo: America TV

What actors will be in the 2022 season of “There is room in the background”?

Among the actors who have confirmed their participation in “Al fondo hay lugar” are: Yvonne Frayssinetwho gave life to Madame Francesca Maldini; Adolfo Chumanin charge of interpreting Peter; Madgyel Ugazwho played Teresita; Erick Eleralike the popular Joel González; Gustavo Buenobetter known as Don Gilberto; Lazlo Kovacswhich Tito played, and David Almandozwhich was Pepe.

Which actors will no longer return in the ninth season of Al fondo hay lugar? PHOTO: Instagram

“In the background there is room” begins recordings in the North

On April 25, the entire cast of “Al fondo hay lugar” undertook a trip to the north of the country to begin filming for the new season of the series. With a special program presented through the América TV signal, details of what is coming for the long-awaited Peruvian telenovela were told.

This meeting, very much like González, motivates me a lot. We are still the same family as always. The chemistry that exists, not only between actors, but with the entire production team with all the technicians, I am very happy, I feel at home”, said Erick Elera excitedly.