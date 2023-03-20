Artist Kuklachev advised to rent an apartment in retirement

Russian clowning artist, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Yuri Kuklachev said that you can earn money during retirement by renting out an apartment. He shared his advice in an interview with Teleprogramma.pro.

During the conversation, Kuklachev was asked about his pension and living expenses. According to him, every month he spends about 30 thousand rubles on gasoline. Part of the artist’s earnings also goes to cat food and food, so he cannot afford to live on a pension of 30 thousand rubles.

“The best thing is to prepare for retirement in advance, buy real estate and rent it out. And now I also advise this to everyone, ”Kuklachev recommended.

