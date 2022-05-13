The last Castilian and Leonese derby of this season in the Second Division will bring a return, that of Kuki Zalazar, to José Zorrilla, where he debuted as a professional. After several cup appearances, the Spanish-Uruguayan debuted in the First Division last season, although he never found the continuity in the first squad that he did have at Real Valladolid Promesas, where he was captain and came to play what he is now looking for as a blue and white: a playoff to go up.

Although has not been excessively protagonist Under Bolo’s orders, as a result of the tough competition on the offensive front, Kike Saverio’s recent injury could open the door to greater participation in the last three rounds, after not counting any minutes in the last four. With that promotion on the horizon, which Ponferradina is still looking for, could dream of emulating his father and, more recently, his brother.

And it is that the surname Zalazar is synonymous with promotion since his father, José Luis, chained two in a row, with Espanyol and Albacete, where he became a star, in the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons. It was the way he had to begin to put on track a career still in the making in the case of who was considered the best cadet in Spain. If dad did it when he was 26, at just 24, Kuki is in time to do it before he does.

More precocious than they will be, in any circumstance, the middle of Zalazar’s three sons, Rodrigowho at 22 celebrated last weekend the jump to the highest category in Germany, in the ranks of the historic Schalke-04. He has also done it, being important, carrying the ’10’ on his back. Unlike his ‘older’, Rodrigo Zalazar is a midfielder, although he has scored ten goals and seven assists with the miners.

Going back to the exblanquivioleta Kuki, after three years being important in Promises, did not find shelter in the restructuring undertaken in the summer by Real Valladolid, which led him to Bierzo. Nevertheless, is not living an easy coursesince he has only scored one goal in the only 783 minutes that he has had under Bolo’s orders, a figure that he will want to increase in a José Zorrilla in which, before his departure, he was well valued.