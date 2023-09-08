At the same time, he trusts that the plans for the healthcare sector will go ahead anyway, because ‘the healthcare parties themselves say that this is the right move. This won’t let go of the field, it really is a change of course.’

Kuipers, who was boss of the Erasmus Hospital in Rotterdam before his position as minister, does not want to be on his party’s list of candidates. He says that he will remain loyal to D66 and, for example, not to take a seat in a new cabinet for Pieter Omtzigt’s party, if they ask him to be minister of affairs. Kuipers says he has no regrets that he gave up his top job in Rotterdam to switch to the cabinet, even though the cabinet fell earlier than he hoped.

Kuipers also thinks, just like the health insurers, that health care premiums will go up next year. As usual, this will be announced in mid-November. He does not want to say how much they rise. But he pointed out that wages are going up, as are prices and demand for healthcare, and "that translates into higher healthcare premiums." The deductible will remain stable and the healthcare allowance will also increase.'

