The Union wants to vote again on a Taurus delivery to Ukraine. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert remains unmoved – and sends a warning to the FDP and the Greens.

Berlin – The Union wants to vote again in the Bundestag on the delivery of the Taurus cruise missile to Ukraine – according to SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert, it cannot expect any further votes from the traffic light coalition. In response to a corresponding question, Kühnert said on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”: “No, I don't think so, we have a coalition agreement with each other in which it is clearly stipulated that the coalition partners agree on political content together and do not agree to opposition proposals , even if Ms. Strack-Zimmermann saw it differently last week.”

The Union wants to have another vote on the Taurus delivery next week. Two weeks ago, the parliamentary group had already failed with a similar proposal in the Bundestag. From the traffic light coalition, only the chairwoman of the defense committee, Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, voted in favor. The FDP politician has already announced that she will also approve the new proposal. “My opinion is known and will not change. “I will behave accordingly in further votes,” she told the news portal “T-Online”.

SPD General Secretary: SPD stands by Chancellor

Kühnert said the Union was free to request whatever it thought was right. “But I'm also free to see it as a bit of a slapstick now.” All debates in the Bundestag on the topic only revolved around the Taurus. “If we get the application back, it will be voted on again. I can only speak for my own ranks and say: everyone in the SPD stands by what the Chancellor said.”

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) rejects the delivery of the Taurus missiles with a range of 500 kilometers to Ukraine because he fears that this could drag Germany into the war. On Monday last week he publicly justified his rejection for the first time. “What the British and French are doing in terms of target control and the accompaniment of target control cannot be done in Germany,” said the Chancellor at the dpa editorial conference in chief.

He left it open exactly what he meant by that. However, the sentence was understood by some as an indication that the French and British would support the control of their Storm Shadow and Scalp cruise missiles, which were delivered to Ukraine, with their own forces. The British government immediately denied this.

Scholz was forced to disclose arguments

Regarding the arguments put forward by Scholz, Kühnert said that the Chancellor had also been forced to reveal his arguments by people from the areas of defense and foreign policy and with access to intelligence information. They would have known what was now being said. “I very much regret that it had to be this way, but I also think that the damage to the land is being made worse than it is.” This is also shown by the visit of British Foreign Minister David Cameron to Berlin.

Scholz is not only in a foreign policy environment, but also in a domestic policy environment and takes people's concerns seriously, said Kühnert. He must take full responsibility for the decision about a Taurus delivery. Regarding the accusation that the SPD wanted to run the election campaign as a peace party, Kühnert said: “That is an infamous accusation that does not do justice to the significance of the entire decision.” He did not want the goal of having peace in Europe to be muddied be drawn.

The CDU defense politician Roderich Kiesewetter sharply criticized the Chancellor in the ZDF broadcast. It's about showing confidence towards Ukraine and strength towards Russia. “The Chancellor is not showing any strength,” he said.

Concerns about Germany's involvement in the war

According to surveys, people in Germany are critical of a Taurus delivery. According to a survey published on Thursday by the Infratest dimap institute, 61 percent of those surveyed reject a Taurus delivery. The rejection is similarly high, according to a survey published on Wednesday by the opinion research institute YouGov on behalf of the dpa. Accordingly, 58 percent are against the delivery of this weapon system and only 28 percent are in favor.