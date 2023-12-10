TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva was hospitalized with pneumonia

Famous Russian TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva was hospitalized with pneumonia. About this on your Instagram account (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) said the celebrity’s friend, lawyer Ekaterina Gordon.

Gordon wrote that Kudryavtseva was diagnosed with pneumonia, for this reason the presenter will not be able to perform at the “Song of the Year” concert in Minsk, where she recently arrived from Moscow. “She’s barely standing, they left her in the hospital,” the lawyer said about her friend’s condition.

On her Instagram page, Kudryavtseva asked for forgiveness from the residents of Minsk, who hoped to see her at the event, and showed that she had been given an IV.

Earlier, Kudryavtseva said that she was taken by an ambulance from the filming of one of the episodes of the show “Secret to a Million” due to tachycardia. She emphasized that this release was the first after her recovery from coronavirus. According to the TV presenter, after some time a similar episode occurred. Doctors also took Kudryavtseva to the hospital and put her in intensive care due to strong heartbeat.