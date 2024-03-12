Presenter Lera Kudryavtseva said that her swelling was going away after surgery on her leg.

The famous Russian TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva said that her swelling is going away after surgery on her leg. She revealed details of the recovery in her Telegram-channel.

“The swelling is much less, I can already step on my leg (not with all my weight). I’m starting to develop flexion a little bit. Such things,” the presenter wrote.

Earlier, Kudryavtseva said that she was taking painkillers after surgery on her leg. “Today the doctor accidentally lifted my leg at a different angle. How I screamed! Sparks fell from the evil eye,” the TV presenter complained.

Kudryavtseva announced the operation due to a serious leg injury on February 18. She noted that recovery could take about six months.

The celebrity was injured during a rehearsal during a jump. “The usual jump is arms up, legs to the side. There were no tricks or dancing. “Suddenly I heard a wild crunch in my knee and with wild pain I just fell on the stage,” she said. The TV presenter was diagnosed with a severe cruciate ligament rupture and a fracture of the hip condyle.