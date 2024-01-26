Presenter Lera Kudryavtseva denied reports that her apartment was flooded by her husband

The famous Russian TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva called media publications about herself a lie. In his Telegram– on the channel, she denied reports that her apartment was flooded by her husband, hockey player Igor Makarov, with whom she had previously announced her separation.

“It’s a lie,” the presenter captioned a screenshot of a media publication about how her husband recently flooded her apartment due to alcohol intoxication. In addition, Kudryavtseva called media information that her fees doubled after the announcement of her separation from her husband was a lie.

“And then they tell me: “Well, how ugly it is to swear.” Yes? What about writing lies and slander? — the TV presenter complained. She also urged people not to judge her for using obscene language. “I swear in two cases: when it adds color to some story, when they take me out,” she noted and added that she excludes swearing only at home and at work.

Kudryavtseva announced her separation from her husband after 10 years of marriage earlier in January. She explained the decision with the phrase “alcohol is evil.” At the same time, the presenter stated that she had not yet divorced her husband.

In early January, a flood occurred in Kudryavtseva’s apartment due to a battery break. According to the TV presenter, the news about the accident caught her during her vacation. Later, information was spread in the media that her husband was the culprit of the flood.

Kudryavtseva has been married to Makarov since 2013, the couple has a daughter. This is the TV presenter's third marriage. Her first husband was the musician of the group “Tender May” Sergei Lenyuk. For the second time, the TV star married businessman Matvey Morozov.