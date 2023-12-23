Boxer Dmitry Kudryashov told Izvestia on December 24 that the Russian fighter Dmitry Bivol turned out to be much higher class than the Briton Lyndon Arthur.

“When you fight one of the best boxers in the world, you are obviously going to have problems. Lyndon Arthur, as a boxer of a class lower than Dmitry, it was no mystery to anyone that Bivol was the favorite in this fight,” the Russian noted.

According to him, control, dominance, and understanding of the course of the battle were in the hands of the Russian champion.

“Arthur was just surviving. That's all he did, his task was to survive until the end of the fight. There was no desire to win in his actions,” Kudryashov emphasized.

He noted that you could count on a “lucky blow,” but Arthur didn’t even take the risk.

At the same time, Kudryashov pointed out that Arthur was superior in size to Bivol, but this did not prevent the Russian boxer from winning.

Earlier in the day, Bivol defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) title by defeating Arthur in Riyadh. The Russian fighter won by unanimous decision. He also won the International Boxing Organization (IBO) title.

Before the fight, Bivol told Izvestia that he spends the last hours before the fight in a calm environment, since at this time it is important to concentrate and not pay attention to the information background.

On December 21, Bivol named Izvestia his most “inconvenient” rivals. According to the athlete, he remembered the style of the fight against Craig Richards, which took place in May 2021. Then the Russian won by unanimous decision. The Russian boxer also said that he considers Malawian Isaac Chilembu an inconvenient opponent. As Bivol noted, Chilembu is from that category of fighters who does not take offensive actions, does not “earn a victory,” preferring to defend a lot.

In a conversation with Izvestia, Bivol shared that he will enter the ring in Riyadh to the song of the Kino group “Blood Type.” According to the boxer, this song is most capable of awakening a sense of confidence in him before the start of a fight.

Bivol has 22 wins in 22 fights in his career, 11 of them by knockout. Arthur won 23 fights, of which 16 were completed ahead of schedule. In the fight against Bivol, he suffered the second defeat of his career.