The key factor in the duel between Alexander Emelianenko and blogger and pop-MMA fighter Yevgeny Ershov will be the condition of the first of the fighters. This opinion in an interview with Izvestia was voiced by boxer Dmitry Kudryashov on April 30.

“Ershov, despite the fact that he is presented as a blogger, he still fought, 4-4 with him,” said Kudryashov.

The athlete noted that it is difficult for him to assess the condition of Emelianenko. But the outcome of the battle, as he thinks, will directly depend on the form in which Alexander approaches the tournament.

In December, Emelianenko lost to popular blogger Svyatoslav Kovalenko. His new opponent started his career in martial arts last year and has already fought eight fights, winning four and losing the same number of times.

However, Kudryashov believes that since the manager Emelianenko releases his protégé for a fight, then he has reason to do so.

Earlier in April, Emelianenko’s chances in a fight against blogger Yershov were assessed by Russian mixed martial arts fighter Alexander Shlemenko. In his opinion, the possible victory of the fighter will depend only on himself. Shlemenko believes that Emelianenko will be dangerous in a fight with Yershov, because he is a professional athlete and has an advantage over a blogger by default. However, underestimation of the opponent must also be avoided, he pointed out.

The fighters will meet in the ring on May 26 in Moscow as part of the REN TV Fight Club tournament. In addition, the audience will see the fight between Alexei Ledenev and Ivan Emelianenko, the youngest of the Emelianenko brothers, a master of sports in combat sambo and hand-to-hand combat.

Also, within the framework of the tournament, pop-MMA star, master of sports in boxing Zelimkhan Dukaev, nicknamed Machine Gunner, and Yury Ryaboy, a fighter of the Our Business league, will meet. The main event of the evening will be the fight of the Russian MMA fighter Alexei Oleinik against Briton Oli Thompson. The fight will be held in the format of three rounds of three minutes.

The REN TV channel will broadcast the fights live, starting at 23:00.