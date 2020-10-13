Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin awarded the head of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation, Alexei Kudrin, the Stolypin Medal II degree for his contribution to strengthening the system of state financial control and many years of conscientious work.

The corresponding government order is posted on official portal legal information.

Recall that Alexey Kudrin has been head of the country’s Accounts Chamber since May 2018. Prior to that, he was Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and also headed the Committee for Civil Initiatives. During the years of service, Kudrin was awarded a number of awards, in particular, the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, third and fourth degrees, the Order of Friendship and others.

On Monday, Kudrin turned 60. Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko congratulated him on his anniversary, noting the great contribution of Alexei Leonidovich to the implementation of an effective financial policy of the state.