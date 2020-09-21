The head of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation, Alexei Kudrin, during a speech at a meeting of the Committee on Budget and Taxes in the State Duma, proposed increasing the pace of privatization in Russia.

“We received 11.5 billion rubles from privatization (in 2019 – editor’s note). At the same time, 7.4 billion rubles are funds received from the debt repayment under the 2010 privatization deal. That is, in total, we received 4.2 billion rubles from the privatization of exactly the objects of 2019, ”Kudrin said.

He added that privatization would make it possible to receive 200-300 billion annually in the next five to six years. Writes about it Interfax…

Earlier it was reported that the Russian government approved the draft budget for 2021 and the planning period 2022-2023. The document includes provisions concerning new standards for the transfer of income from the payment of personal income tax in connection with the amendments to the Tax Code of the Russian Federation. We are talking about raising the personal income tax rate on incomes exceeding 5 million rubles per year.