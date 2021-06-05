The head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, spoke about the fate of the dollar in Russia after it was expelled from the structure of the National Welfare Fund (NWF). He said this in an interview with the TV channel. “Russia 1”…

“The dollar is not illegal. All will also work, also exchange in all exchangers. You can also keep your personal savings in dollars, but the state diversifies its reserves into other assets, ”he said. According to Kudrin, the Chinese yuan may become an alternative to the dollar.

“In the past few years, the Chinese yuan has entered such a circle of currencies. It is, of course, not as stable (as the dollar – approx. “Lenta.ru”), but it has already become a serious real currency of the world level, ”said the head of the Accounting Chamber. In addition, Kudrin mentioned the Swiss franc and the British pound sterling.

In early June, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced a radical change in the structure of the NWF in the coming month. There will be no American dollars left in it, although before that they accounted for 35 percent of the fund. The State Duma supported the idea. “In conditions when economic sanctions are introduced for the sake of the political conjuncture, the dollar can be used as a tool of blackmail and pressure,” said Speaker Viacheslav Volodin.