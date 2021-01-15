The US dollar will remain the world’s reserve currency for 30-50 years. This was announced on Friday, January 15, by the head of the Accounts Chamber of the Russian Federation Alexei Kudrin.

“The American currency as the world reserve currency will prevail for a long time, and it will remain the main one for at least 30-40 and even 50 years. The Chinese currency will not yet become the world’s reserve currency, ”he said during the Gaidar Forum.

According to Kudrin, at present Beijing cannot ensure the freedom of movement of capital to its country, and there is no freedom to determine asset prices on its territory. At the same time, as the politician stressed, the level of world confidence in Chinese statistics is still at a low level.

“The Chinese economy is a bit of an uncertain value for us, a bit of a black box, despite the leading advanced companies that are listed on world exchanges,” the Chairman of the Accounts Chamber emphasized.

The transparency of China’s actions, Kudrin concluded, will allow it to exert greater influence on the economy of the whole world, but this process will take the country about 30 years.

Earlier on Friday, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that Russia is more susceptible to external shocks than the West, since the ruble is not a reserve currency. She added that the regulator is seeing signs of accelerating inflation in the country following the coronavirus pandemic.

On January 13, the Ministry of Finance announced plans to purchase foreign currency for 106.3 billion rubles in the period from January 15 to February 4. The daily purchase volume will be equivalent to RUB 7.1 billion.

The last time the ministry purchased foreign currency was in March 2020 in the amount of 133.3 billion rubles.