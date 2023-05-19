The one between the Russian Veronika Kudermetova and the Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina is probably the worst possible semifinal from a political, social and repercussions point of view inside the already hot WTA locker room. The two will face each other tomorrow at 3.30 pm for the first match of the day on the Centrale of the Internationals in Rome, and apart from sensational twists, certainly neither of the two will insist on a handshake at the end of the match.