F.If lucky, there is one role for every actor that suddenly turns the smaller fan base into a big one. For Trystan Pütter it was Freddy in the ZDF multi-part series “Ku’damm 56”. A daring rock ‘n’ roller and heartbreaker who stirs up the stuffy status quo of the fifties around the Galant dance school in Berlin with a lot of verve. In general, Pütter looks strangely out of date on the screen. Like a protagonist from a long-gone film era, he unites nostalgia and modernity like no other.

“Ku’damm 63” is now your third meeting with Freddy. You have changed, how has that changed Freddy?

I can’t be completely separated from my characters. I went through a development with Freddy because I’m different than at the beginning of the first season. This also gives me the opportunity to give him more – more experience and greater peace of mind, but also greater sadness over the failure he has experienced. As I get older, I think differently about failure. I got to know this feeling better. And that helps me with acting, especially with Freddy. Ten years ago I couldn’t have played it like that.

You probably love differently today too.

Yes exactly. And I became a father too. And these are experiences that naturally also shape me deeply. That gives me the opportunity to delve deeper into a character. I don’t have to have killed someone to play a murderer. But the emotional depth that you achieve through experiences in your life allows you to access characters in a more complex way.

The role earned you the title of Mr. Sexy. Is that a title that you would have liked to have done without?

I can live wonderfully with Mr. Sexy. There are really worse things. I thought spontaneously: Hey, Mr. Sexy, that’s okay. . . (laughs). Perhaps in ten years I will say: Guys, have you forgotten, I’m not Mr. Sexy ?! Why can’t I get into the club anymore?

Rock ‘n’ Roll stands for youth and rebellion. When you were the appropriate age, what was your rock ‘n’ roll music?

On the one hand, my rock ‘n’ roll was the subculture of skateboarding. At the age of 15, 16, 17 years in Frankfurt I was actually only to be found on a skateboard. And of course that also included certain music. Back then it was a crossover. It was such a mixture of rap and metal. I had long hair and my pants were almost always hanging around the back of my knees. This also included pogo dancing and stage diving in the clubs and at concerts.

Where do you live this dance passion in times of the Corona?

I’m not the only one who is totally missing that right now. Because you can unload all your emotions there. We are in a phase where everything is insanely introverted. Everything stays within your own four walls. But when everyone is out of my house, I turn on very loud music and jump through the living room to let something out.