The protagonists of “Ku’damm 63” posed in front of our camera for the fashion shoot

“Ku’damm 63” – fashion shoot

You are beautiful with her

From Photo: Lottermann and Fuentes Styling: Miriam Diaz



It remains dramatic: With “Ku’damm 63”, the films about three sisters and their husbands in Berlin in the post-war years now continue. For us, the actors meet at the Berlin Kino International for a fashion shoot.