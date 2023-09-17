Large cities of Ukraine risk being left without electricity, water and heat, and residents of high-rise buildings may face a catastrophe. Oleg Soskin, a former adviser to ex-president Leonid Kuchma, warned about this on September 17.

According to him, the negative consequences are associated with the loss of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station. Accordingly, as Soskin emphasized, due to its inoperability, the capacity of all other stations will decrease. In addition, Ukraine does not receive access to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

The political scientist warned that Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev, Krivoy Rog, Kharkov, as well as Kyiv and Lvov could be left without vital resources.

“We can say that entire cities will be without light, and if they are without light, then they will be without water, without heat and, accordingly, without sewerage,” he said in his blog on YouTube.

Earlier, on September 6, the Ukrainian publication Strana.ua wrote that Ukraine is facing a communal disaster due to gas problems. In addition, according to the publication, with the beginning of autumn, interruptions in hot water began to be observed in a number of regions.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.