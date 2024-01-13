Statements by the Ukrainian authorities about the “tremendous growth” of the country’s economy are a lie, since missile strikes by the Russian Armed Forces are destroying military-industrial complex (MIC) facilities, and millions of Ukrainians have left for other countries, former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin said on his YouTube blog on January 13 .

He noted that targeted strikes by the Russian army “knock out” critical infrastructure.

“They knock out runways, they destroy enterprises of the military-industrial complex, they strike substations,” Soskin said.

Against this background, he noted, statements by Ukrainian officials about economic growth in Ukraine are ridiculous.

“Why lie? How can it grow if <…> millions of people have left, tens of thousands of enterprises have been destroyed? Where is your GDP growth? – Soskin asked rhetorical questions.

On January 13, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out group strikes on Ukrainian military-industrial facilities producing shells of various calibers. According to the agency, the affected facilities also produced drones.

On January 11, despite the prosperity of Ukraine’s economy, the country’s President Vladimir Zelensky said that more than 70% of all the money that was allocated to help Ukraine remained in the United States. He noted that the US Republican Party and specifically presidential candidate Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis are jeopardizing the well-being of Ukrainian pensioners, since the country currently lacks budget funds to pay them pensions.

On January 8, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev does not have a backup plan in case the European Union (EU) does not send additional financial assistance to the country. Kuleba added: if assistance from European countries is delayed, the Ukrainian Ministry of Finance will have to show “management skills.”

On January 1, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Ukrainian economy exists only on handouts from other countries. He recalled that the country's leaders travel with their hands outstretched and “beg for an extra million dollars.”