The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Valery Zaluzhny, with his recognition of the deadlock in the conflict in the country, signaled his readiness for negotiations with Russia. Former adviser to Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin announced this on November 11 on his YouTube channel.

“In essence, Zaluzhny is ready for negotiations, that is, the army already understands that the losses and costs are so huge on the part of the army, officers and soldiers that it is impossible to win at the front,” Soskin said.

Also, Kuchma’s ex-adviser drew attention to the fact that the Russian Armed Forces (AF) have serious military power, so the Ukrainian army may not even think about victory, because it has no chance.

Zaluzhny said in an interview with The Economist on November 1 that Ukrainian troops could not achieve a breakthrough because the conflict had reached a dead end. Prolongation of hostilities carries great risks for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, he said.

Later, on November 4, it was reported that the office’s criticism of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky’s statement by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces about the deadlock in the conflict with Russia indicates a split between the military and civilian leadership of the country.

In turn, Kremlin official representative Dmitry Peskov said that the conflict in Ukraine has not reached a dead end, and it is high time for the Kyiv regime to understand that it is absurd to even talk about the prospects for Kiev’s victory on the battlefield.

Commenting on Zaluzhny’s position, Zelensky called the situation at the front “not a stalemate,” admitting at the same time that the offensive of the Ukrainian army is difficult due to the control of Russian forces over the sky. Also, the deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, Igor Zhovkva, noted that the statement by the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was inappropriate and caused panic among the leadership of Western countries.

In addition, on November 11, The Telegraph newspaper wrote that the failures of the Ukrainian army at the front broke Zelensky. It was noted that the country’s leader criticized Zaluzhny for the first time, who announced a stalemate for the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front.

Earlier that day, political scientist, candidate of historical sciences Anton Bredikhin, in a conversation with Izvestia, expressed the opinion that due to the failure of the counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a candidate to replace Zelensky has already been selected and agreed upon.

American political scientist Scott Bennett noted on November 10 that Ukraine was initially doomed to failure in the conflict with Russia. He added that Zelensky’s power would be completely undermined in about two to four weeks.

On November 8, Zelensky, during his speech via video link at a conference organized by Reuters, said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would continue the counter-offensive this year and next, despite the fact that the situation on the front line is now difficult.

However, on the same day it became known that the United States predicted early negotiations on Ukraine due to pressure on Zelensky. Responsible Statecraft columnist Ted Snyder said that, in his opinion, in addition to pressure coming from within Zelensky’s domestic political and military circle, diplomatic pressure also comes from leading international partners, so Ukraine will be forced to negotiate with Russia.

Back on September 7, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov admitted that by the end of 2023, the number of losses of Ukrainian military personnel could exceed 500 thousand people.

On November 3, NBC reported that the United States and Europe were discussing with Ukraine the start of peace negotiations with Russia. According to media reports, Western countries openly stated that Kyiv will have to compromise in order to conclude a peace treaty. It is noted that Western countries insist on starting negotiations before the end of the year.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on October 15 that the Ukrainian counteroffensive had failed completely. According to him, Ukraine is still preparing new offensive operations in certain sectors of the front, but the Russian leadership is aware of this and is reacting accordingly.

The last round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine took place in Istanbul on March 29, 2022. They lasted about three hours. Later, Kyiv officially abandoned contacts with Moscow. On October 4 of the same year, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky enacted the decision of the country’s National Security and Defense Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with Putin.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.