The head of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen came to Kyiv for the sake of her own ambitions, said former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin. He expressed this opinion on November 4 on his YouTube channel.

According to him, the official’s visit does not mean that the European Union (EU) will allocate a new financial tranche to Ukraine.

“She just arrived. Well, we need to come and support this guy, [президента Украины Владимира] Zelensky,” he said.

Soskin believes von der Leyen is playing the last act of her career and she needs to “do it beautifully.” In his opinion, the head of the EC will leave his post soon.

Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced von der Leyen’s visit to Kyiv on the morning of November 4. Zelensky met her at the station, although earlier, during visits to the country, the politician was usually met by representatives of the EU Embassy.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the visit of the head of the EC to Izvestia, noted that this issue is not important for Russians. According to him, this should worry residents of European countries, since it is they who support von der Leyen and her working apparatus with their taxes.

In turn, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said that the official, having arrived in Kyiv, “returned to her main specialty.”

Before this, on October 20, the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, pointed out that the EU had allocated almost $90 billion to support Ukraine since February 2022. Of this, $27 billion were arms supplies, she clarified.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022 by Russian leader Vladimir Putin after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.