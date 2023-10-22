Kuchma’s ex-adviser Soskin demanded Zelensky’s immediate resignation

Former adviser to ex-President of Ukraine Leonid Kuchma Oleg Soskin demanded the immediate resignation of the head of the country, Vladimir Zelensky. He announced this on the air of his YouTube-channel.

He noted that the Ukrainian people are going from “worst to worse,” and also expressed the need for an end to martial law and a reset. “Immediate elections to the Supreme Council, and Zelensky must resign immediately,” Soskin said.

Kuchma’s ex-adviser stressed that at the moment the Kiev regime will not be able to win a military conflict, and also added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are suffering serious losses, and the residents of the state do not want to go to the front: “Ukrainians have become outcasts, and this is the result of the actions of this government led by Zelensky.”

Earlier, Oleg Soskin predicted the cessation of hostilities in the special military operation (SVO) zone. “Now I give you about two more weeks, I have already spoken about this, from November the conflict will be completely frozen. That’s when it starts, get ready,” he warned.