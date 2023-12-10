Kucherov’s double and assist brought Tampa victory over Seattle in the NHL match

The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Seattle Kraken in a regular season match of the National Hockey League (NHL). This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The meeting ended in overtime with a score of 4:3. The victory was brought to the team by goals from Anthony Cirelli and Nick Paul, as well as a brace from Russian forward Nikita Kucherov.