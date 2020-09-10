After the season resumed, a document 24 groups started to battle for the Stanley Cup, however now there are solely 4 left: Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars play within the Western Convention finals, and Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Islanders try to kind issues out within the East. “. Russian legionaries play in three of the 4 groups. In complete, eight of our hockey gamers have the chance to get the Stanley Cup.

Western convention

“Vegas Golden Knights” – “Dallas Stars” – 1: 1 (rating within the sequence to 4 wins)

Our: Anton Khudobin, Denis Guryanov, Alexander Radulov (all – Dallas)

In a pair of Vegas – Dallas, all Russians play for the Stars, and a very powerful position. Goalkeeper Anton Khudobin is at present among the best goalkeepers within the league, loads is dependent upon his recreation. Though he has particular person failures, there’s nonetheless little question about him.

If Khudobin defends the final line of Dallas, then the duty of the strikers Denis Guryanov and Alexander Radulov is to attain. They usually do an ideal job with it. Guryanov grew to become the opening of the playoffs, having already scored 15 factors within the “objective + move” system in 18 matches (8 + 7). His poker alone (4 targets in a single match) within the recreation with Calgary is value what. “

His accomplice Radulov has rather less, but additionally strong for taking part in proper by means of – 10 factors (5 + 5). “Alexander Radulov not solely scores factors, but additionally drags” stars “due to his huge expertise and authority” – stated about him lately the world champion Maxim Afinogenov.

Dallas have wonderful possibilities to tug this playoff. The crew didn’t shine in any respect within the common season, and nobody might even think about that they’d go to this point within the Stanley Cup. Just a bit bit left earlier than the trophy. And for Russia will probably be a wonderful alternative: three of our hockey gamers at a time can take the coveted cup.

Jap Convention

Tampa Bay Lightning – New York Islanders – 2-0

Our: Andrey Vasilevsky, Mikhail Sergachev, Alexander Volkov, Nikita Kucherov (all – “Tampa), Semyon Varlamov (Islanders).

There are 5 Russian legionnaires within the Tampa – Islanders pair, 4 of them are on the ice. The one one who’s on the record, however remains to be ready for his likelihood, is Tampa striker Alexander Volkov. However everybody else is in enterprise.

Firstly, on this pair of groups, Russian goalkeepers – Vasilevsky and Varlamov – are opposing one another. Throughout this playoff, they’ve dragged their groups greater than as soon as, making dizzying rescues. The NHL hit parades are torn aside by the actions of Russian guys. And right here it’s tough to make an unambiguous alternative for whom to root for – each Vasilevsky and Varlamov are good. Andrey’s statistics are spectacular – solely 32 targets had been conceded in 15 matches, that’s, simply over two per recreation. It is a good indicator.

Nonetheless, we are able to assume that almost all of Russian followers are extra nervous about Tampa, by which Nikita Kucherov is a fascinating spectacle. He already has 22 factors (6 targets + 16 assists) on his account, and within the final recreation he scored 9 seconds earlier than the top of the third interval and introduced the “Lightning” the second consecutive victory within the sequence. This makes the possibilities of Tampa’s total success within the sequence with the capital’s hockey gamers as excessive as doable.

“At this time our forwards performed excellently, their nice advantage within the victory. And Kucherov was merely unimaginable. He was continually on the ice, and when your most skilled participant does such issues, it’s handed on to everybody else. So at this time all our forwards have demonstrated wonderful resilience. Within the third interval, we “killed” a minority three by 5, and right here it’s value noting Vasilevsky. His recreation and the actions of the particular crew had been merely phenomenal, ”certainly one of our guys ‘companions, Viktor Hedman, admires the Russians’ efficiency within the final recreation.

By the way in which, this puck of Kucherov allowed him to achieve fifth place amongst Russians in successful targets within the playoffs – it grew to become the seventh for Nikita. If we take all of the targets within the Stanley Cup, then with 35 targets he moved as much as eighth place, catching up with the legendary Pavel Bure… The document belongs, in fact, Alexander Ovechkin, who has 69 targets within the playoffs.

As for the defender Sergachev, he additionally copes together with his activity of holding again his rivals. He doesn’t neglect concerning the assault – he has one objective and 4 profitable passes.

When is the Stanley Cup Last?

So, till the top of the semifinal stage there’s little or no left – till September 20, two individuals within the Stanley Cup ultimate will likely be decided. And three days later – from September twenty third – the decisive sequence of essentially the most controversial season within the historical past of the playoffs begins. The ultimate matches will happen on September 23, 25, 27, 29, and, if required, on October 1, 3 and 5.

By way of Russian illustration within the ultimate, we have to root for Dallas and Tampa. On this case, seven Russian hockey gamers will play within the ultimate without delay, and at the least three of them will win the Stanley Cup.