‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ child artist Parjan Dastur has married his fiancée, Delna Shroff. The two chose each other as partners in Parsi customs in Mumbai. During this time, Parzan White-Kurta Pajama and Delna were seen directly in Pallu’s maroon sari. Both of them looked very beautiful. Parzan, while proposing to Delna in October last year, shared his picture on social media. After this, he also wrote that he is counting the days for marriage.

Parzan recently shared some wedding photos in his Instagram stories. Parjan was very popular in childhood because of his acting in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The interesting thing was that he did not have any dialogue in the film and he was shown only counting stars on his fingers. He had only one dialogue: ‘Tussi Jaane Ho, Tussi Na Jao’.

Earlier, Parzan gained immense popularity for advertising a cooking oil. 29-year-old Parzan has worked in films like ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Zubaida’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’. He played the role of a boy named Parzan in Rahul Dholakia’s film Parzania who goes missing in the Gujarat riots.

Parzan played the lead role in Piyush Jha’s film ‘Sikander’. Parzan produced and released the short film Pocket Mummy. Apart from this, he also wrote the script of this film, in which Phool and Thante fame actress Madhu played the lead role.