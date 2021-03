The Japanese U-23 team forcefully beat Argentina in the second friendly match between the two teams. Take Kubo shone from the set piece and he did it with two wonderful assists so that Ko Itakuro enter the purest Puyol style and leave the Argentines with the mold.

The similarity of the two goals with just 5 minutes of difference is striking. Both Kubo’s hits and Itakuro’s headshots are to take to the museum.