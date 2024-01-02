Like the Africa Cup, the Asia Cup will be held in 2024 and Qatar will be the place where the Asian teams will fight to proclaim themselves as the best team on the Asian continent. This tournament will be held from January 12 to February 10, practically coinciding with the Africa Cup which will be held in the Ivory Coast.
In this tournament, the Japanese team is one of those that is running to become champion of the tournament after its good work in the last World Cup in Qatar, apart from that, in the FIFA ranking it is the best placed with Takefusa Kubo as the star of the team Japanese
Unlike the Africa Cup, for which almost all the clubs in the Spanish league championship have seen numerous players have to leave with their national teams to play in the tournament on the African continent, with the Asia Cup there is only one team that is harmed , and in what way, since they will lose one of their best players.
Real Sociedad is the only club that will have representation in the Asia Cup because Takefusa Kubo will play for Japan in this tournament. Apart from the midfielder Txuri Urdin, there are no more players who will play in the championship among those selected from the other 23 participants.
The Asia Cup takes place from January 12 to February 10, during which time in LaLiga Real Sociedad will play six games against Athletic, Celta, Rayo, Girona and Osasuna.
In addition, the Copa del Rey, the round of 16, quarterfinals and the first leg of the semifinal will also be played. Kubo will miss the round of 16 match against Málaga, and could end up losing, in the event that Real Sociedad advances to the next round like the Japanese team does in the Asia Cup, the quarterfinals and the first leg of semi-finals.
At least Kubo will not be there until January 24, the date on which the group stage of the Asian continental tournament ends. Although Japan is expected to advance through the rounds and even reach the final which will be played on February 10, this would jeopardize Kubo's appearance for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Paris. Saint Germain.
|
Date
|
Game
|
Competition
|
7/1
|
Malaga vs Real Sociedad
|
Copa del Rey
|
13/1
|
Athletic vs Real Sociedad
|
The league
|
1/20
|
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad
|
The league
|
1/28
|
Real Sociedad vs Rayo Vallecano
|
The league
|
4/2
|
Girona vs Real Sociedad
|
The league
|
11/2
|
Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
|
The league
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Kubo #LaLiga #player #Asia #Cup #games #Real #Sociedad
Leave a Reply