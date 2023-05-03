Blancos at -14 from the blaugrana with 5 rounds to go: mathematical victory already on May 13-14?

Real consolidates the Champions dream, Real delivers La Liga to Barcelona. In San Sebastian it ended 2-0 with goals from Kubo and Barrentxea, the seventh defeat of the blancos in this championship. Real Sociedad in fourth place has an 8-point lead over Villarreal, fifth and on the field tomorrow, Real Madrid falls to -14 from Barcelona with 5 days to go. La Liga can close on the weekend of 13-14 May.

MARIAN’S PREMIERE — Without Vinicius, disqualified after receiving his tenth yellow card in his agitated Liga, Ancelotti has also left Benzema at rest, deploying an unprecedented attack with Asensio, Mariano, in his first start in the league, and Rodrygo. Alaba and Modric injured, Camavinga out due to turnover, Valverde on the bench.

ZUBIMENDI CROSS — Real are playing for the Champions League and showed some interest in the match: in the 16th minute Zubimendi hit the crossbar from a Take Kubo corner and three minutes later Courtois performed one of his usual miracles from David Silva served by Sorloth. Then Oyarzabal asked for a penalty for a contact with Militao, with Madrid dangerous with a header from the same Brazilian defender and substantial balance until the break. See also Which Qatar 2022 coaches played in a World Cup as soccer players?

ERROR AND EJECTION — Militao was the negative protagonist of the Basque advantage: after 75 seconds of the second half the Brazilian, pressed by Sorloth, slipped and tried to serve Courtois effectively by offering an assist that Kubo deposited in the empty net. At game time Dani Carvajal was sent off for two yellow cards that don’t seem yellow: the first for very contained protests and the second for a clean entry, with the Madrid defender who leaves in a rage. Some of the various mistakes made by an inadequate referee, Pulido Santana, with Ancelotti frustrated and booked.

OTHER OBJECTIVES — Before the end there was still time for a great save by Courtois from a David Silva free-kick from the edge and Barrenetxea (85′) doubled with a precise diagonal after an invention by the eternal David Silva. La Liga is gone, but Madrid have close key matches: the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna in Seville on Saturday, the Tuesday following the Bernabeu City arrives for the first leg of the Champions League semifinal. See also With a pure heart, Santa Fe turned the classic over to Millonarios

May 3

