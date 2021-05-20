Take Kubo became the unexpected hero of Getafe last Sunday. Of his time at the Coliseum, there were not going to be great memories until he scored a great goal against Levante that certified the Azulona salvation. The Japanese is full: “I am returning to normal after two days of being very happy. My head was going a bit with the goal. I saw in the repetition many teammates who came down from the stands, those on the bench … It made me very happy that the team was united. The first thing I wanted is to be with people. Then I took off my shirt and thanked the referee because I needed the card. “They have saved the last suffering: “It is not the same to reach the last day. Relying on us was good and now we are calmer and happiers. That it has been achieved with my goal makes me happy. It was one of the best goals I have scored in Spain. Effort always pays off. “

Take admits that they have been a few different days: “I have received a lot of messages, calls, a lot of encouragement. I am happy for the goal, for the permanence and for the affection that people have for me. “It was not a day or an easy game and the tension was lived until the end:” Cucho, Iglesias and I entered to avoid a draw and having to gamble on the last day. It was an offensive change and it worked out well. “To end up being the protagonist was not part of the Japanese’s plans, but it was for some teammates: “Nyom and Ünal told me that I could show up in the eighty minute, score a goal and be the hero at the end. It was so and I will thank you. Allam has been telling me all week. “

It is time to take a slightly broader balance of the months in Getafe: “I started out screwed. I was in the hotel for five days without knowing if I could train with Filomena. I arrived at the game without meeting any partner. They had faith in me. When I arrived the goal was permanence and although sometimes the results have not accompanied, in the end it has been achieved and I am happy “. Its rapid adaptation has been key: “This wardrobe is not like others. It looks like a bar, people are drunk without drinking. There is seriousness at work, but outside we are more than colleagues. When one of the subsidiary comes up, it seems that he has been in the team for years. They welcome you very well here. “

Kubo’s future is unpredictable: “I have one game with Getafe left and until that day I have to give my best. I’ll think about what is coming. This is not over and we want to move up some place.” The most immediate after are the Olympic Games with Japan: “It is not known very well what it will be like. We have three games to face. There are many players who have not summoned for a long time. I have to put the batteries to win the square. We are always prepared and being a host gives more options. “