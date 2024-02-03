Home page politics

Kubicki criticizes both coalition partners of the FDP – the SPD and the Greens. Baerbock calls on the traffic light partners to work together more constructively.

Berlin – Against the background of falling poll numbers and increasing tensions within the government, the deputy chairman of the FDP, Wolfgang Kubicki, warns of a possible failure of the traffic light coalition in the coming months.

Kubicki said that Picturethat “centrifugal forces” had developed within the traffic light coalition, which would continue to increase during the 2025 budget discussions. “I don’t foresee anything good for the next few months.”

FDP in surveys below the five percent threshold

The FDP under Christian Lindner suffered some setbacks at the beginning of the year. According to current surveys, the FDP has recorded a worrying decline after the Epiphany meeting and is now partially below the five percent threshold. The Free Democrats would therefore fail to get back into the Bundestag.

The prevailing opinion in the FDP parliamentary group is: The traffic light coalition is bad for the FDP. According to reports, it was particularly criticized that the demands of the coalition partners were given in too often.

Tensions in the traffic light coalition: Kubicki's criticism of the SPD and the Greens

Kubicki criticized both the SPD and the Greens. He emphasized that the attack by the SPD parliamentary group leader during the budget debate on child benefit and the child allowance disregarded the agreements in the coalition and highlighted the tensions within the government.

Kubicki also accused Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck (Greens) of offering opposition leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) “negotiations on a new special fund for the economy,” with the insinuation that the traffic light coalition no longer existed. Kubicki emphasized that cooperation in a joint government should look different.

FDP General Secretary calls for an urgent change of course in the traffic lights

The General Secretary of the FDP, Bijan Djir-Sarai, urged the coalition partners SPD and Greens to change course. In a statement to the Picture said Djir-Sarai: “We have to relieve the burden on people, businesses and companies in Germany.” This is the basis for the urgently needed economic boom, which is crucial for the future of the country. He emphasized the concern that the Greens and the SPD do not want to recognize this reality and called for a rapid change of course by the coalition partners.

Baerbock is calling for changes in the way the traffic light partners work together

Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) urged the coalition to finally put an end to public arguing. Baerbock appealed to the traffic light partners to work together more constructively. “Recently the traffic lights have occasionally seemed as if arguments in themselves made sense,” Baerbock told the newspapers Editorial network Germany. “We should change that.” She said that in a democracy, differences of opinion are part of every important decision, but dealing with these issues should not be daunting. Baerbock called for a change in the way traffic lights interact with each other.

In view of an uncertain world, political leaders must convey security and trust that good solutions can be found together and that the country will be held together even in difficult times, continued Baerbock. It is important not to always just look for errors. (afp/jek)